L & S Advisors Inc Sells 248 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $241.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.88 and its 200 day moving average is $302.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

