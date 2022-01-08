L & S Advisors Inc Sells 2,405 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $895.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $925.22 and a 200-day moving average of $902.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.