L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.66.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -199.46 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

