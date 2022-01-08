L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $397.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

