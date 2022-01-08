L & S Advisors Inc Buys 1,275 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $148.74 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

