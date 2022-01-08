L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 205 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $271.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

