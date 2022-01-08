KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Shares of KUKAF traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.98. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.