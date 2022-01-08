KuCoin Shares Market Capitalization Achieves $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006219 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.