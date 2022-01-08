Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 2.3%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 64,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 107,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.
Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
