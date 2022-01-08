Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 2.3%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 64,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 107,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kubient by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kubient by 5.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kubient by 43.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kubient by 79.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.