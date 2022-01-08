Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €134.00 ($152.27) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s previous close.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krones currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.25 ($111.65).

ETR:KRN traded down €2.90 ($3.30) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €95.05 ($108.01). 24,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. Krones has a 1 year low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.75.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

