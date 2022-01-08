Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.8% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,932.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.