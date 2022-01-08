Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $35.70 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,747 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $35,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,085,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 303,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,805,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

