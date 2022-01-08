Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

