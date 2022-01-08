Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.72. The company has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.01.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

