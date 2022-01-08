Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

