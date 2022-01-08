Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 874 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,347.8% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 715,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 704,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

