Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Holdings Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 299.14 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

