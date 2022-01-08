KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KLA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.23 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.86.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $416.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $442.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in KLA by 14.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

