Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 31.4% in December

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.89%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.