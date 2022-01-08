Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kismet Acquisition Two stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 10,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Kismet Acquisition Two has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAII. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

