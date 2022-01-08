Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 287.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $49,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.