Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Trading Up 0.7%

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 258 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

About Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

