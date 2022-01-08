KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,393.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $10,393.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00075460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.58 or 0.07586793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,617.18 or 0.99931348 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007061 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.