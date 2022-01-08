KeyCorp Weighs in on Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $76,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

