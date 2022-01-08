Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

