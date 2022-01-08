Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,187 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 967,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 631,628 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.75 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

