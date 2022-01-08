Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,498 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $125.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

