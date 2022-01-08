Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,926 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $124.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

