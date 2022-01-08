Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,615 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603,601 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

