Keybank National Association OH Has $2.37 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 167.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $701.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.97. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.88.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.