Keybank National Association OH Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 580.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after acquiring an additional 735,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.50 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.