Keybank National Association OH Has $1.53 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

