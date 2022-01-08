Keybank National Association OH Has $1.53 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 772.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

