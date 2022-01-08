Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $258.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.08 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

