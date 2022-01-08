Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after buying an additional 316,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 61,177.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,139,000 after buying an additional 311,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.00. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

