Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $335.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.87. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.22 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

