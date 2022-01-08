Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,882 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BHP Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

BHP opened at $62.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.