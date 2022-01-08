Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,281,000 after purchasing an additional 317,751 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $141.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

