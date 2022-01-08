Keybank National Association OH Acquires 5,223 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after acquiring an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,599,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IHS Markit by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,052,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,690,000 after purchasing an additional 831,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

