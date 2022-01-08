Key Square Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,000. Peabody Energy makes up 3.8% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $3,091,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

