Key Square Capital Management LLC Invests $3.80 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. APA comprises about 1.4% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 122,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

