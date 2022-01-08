Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
KRYPF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.
About Kerry Properties
