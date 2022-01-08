Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 82 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TM stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.51 and its 200-day moving average is $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $139.29 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

