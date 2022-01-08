Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $243,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

