Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 67.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 790.8% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 106,440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 195.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 116,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average is $150.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

