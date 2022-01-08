Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €55.00 ($62.50) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.88 ($46.45).

G1A stock traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €46.57 ($52.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($54.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.53.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

