Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.55) price objective on Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price objective on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.26 ($4.84).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €7.35 ($8.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €4.58 ($5.20) and a twelve month high of €7.60 ($8.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.84.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

