Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. 404,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,272. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.