Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,604,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 4.4% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. 31,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

