Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,000. Spectrum Brands accounts for 3.1% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

